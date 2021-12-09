Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of BLDR opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

