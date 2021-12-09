Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at DA Davidson

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

