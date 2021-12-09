Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

BVRDF opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

