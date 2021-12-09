Byrna Technologies Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

BYRN opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,434,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,270,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

