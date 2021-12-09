Bytom (BTM) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $68.94 million and $14.21 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00324033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,718,988,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,182,831 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

