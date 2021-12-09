Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NYSE CBT opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cabot by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cabot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cabot by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51,761 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cabot by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

