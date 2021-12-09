Cadence Bank NA Acquires 434 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after buying an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after buying an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

