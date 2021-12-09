Cadence Bank NA Buys 2,799 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

