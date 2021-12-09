Cadence Bank NA Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $471.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.