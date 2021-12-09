Cadence Bank NA Has $2.59 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.