Cadence Bank NA Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $471.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

