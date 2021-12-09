Cadence Bank NA Sells 120 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

WSM opened at $182.66 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.06.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

