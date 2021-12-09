Cadence Bank NA Sells 476 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $115.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.18.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

