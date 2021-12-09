Cadence Bank NA Sells 69 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $468.86 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $470.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.06 and its 200 day moving average is $420.91. The stock has a market cap of $441.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

