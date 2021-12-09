Cadence Bank NA Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $81.36 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.