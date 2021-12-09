CaixaPay (CXP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.60 or 0.08572750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00060488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00079797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,377.35 or 1.00136794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002845 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

