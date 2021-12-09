Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 6,241.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

