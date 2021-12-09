Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 86,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,225,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $228.45 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.22.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

