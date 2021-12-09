Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $991.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

