Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of EBS opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.