Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

CPB traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,298. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

