Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Camtek stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Camtek by 688,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $634,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

