Canaccord Genuity Raises Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target to GBX 52

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 49 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.69) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.

MERC opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £162.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.52. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.24.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

