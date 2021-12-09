Canaccord Genuity Raises Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Price Target to GBX 52

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 49 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.69) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.
MERC opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £162.84 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.52. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.24.
About Mercia Asset Management
