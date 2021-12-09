Canadian Natural Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 60,376 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,190% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,636 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,551,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

