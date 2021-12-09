Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given a C$41.00 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB opened at C$37.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.41. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.56.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total transaction of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.