Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV) shares rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 984,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a current ratio of 34.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile (CVE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

