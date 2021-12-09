Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Down 3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 38,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 268,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

About Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

