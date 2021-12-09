Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $112.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

