Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $221.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COF. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $148.81 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.46 and its 200 day moving average is $160.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $14,192,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.