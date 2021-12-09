Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$9.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.52.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

