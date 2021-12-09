Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Magna International by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE:MGA opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

MGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.