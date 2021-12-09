Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.54

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 1745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $958.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Carriage Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

