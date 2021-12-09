Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.36 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.45.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.