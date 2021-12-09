Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has raised its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY opened at $184.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.57 and a 200 day moving average of $197.71. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.45.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.