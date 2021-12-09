Cat Token Market Capitalization Reaches $3.07 Million (CAT)

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $20,658.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00323664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

