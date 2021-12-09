Caterpillar Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $204.19 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

