Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $204.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $175.11 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.