Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,928,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,079,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,494,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

