Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 1,928,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,079,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.
