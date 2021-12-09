CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.