Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.10 Price Target at Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.48) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 39.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.38 ($4.92).

Ceconomy stock opened at €5.15 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.36 ($4.90) and a fifty-two week high of €7.60 ($8.54).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

