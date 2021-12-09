CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $464.87 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $464.87 million and approximately $22.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00225131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,816,729 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

