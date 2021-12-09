Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup downgraded Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 95,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,857. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

