Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Celsion reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 3,912.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celsion by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

