CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Buys C$25,500.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,837,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,834.66.

Jeffrey Norman Kendrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 5,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.44, for a total transaction of C$2,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of CEMATRIX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$82,560.00.

CVE CVX opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93. CEMATRIX Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

