CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.96.

CX opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 1,062.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 232,486 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 329,950 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.