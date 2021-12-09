Centerpoint Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 252,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,597 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.84. 19,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

