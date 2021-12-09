Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.3% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

IJR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.04. 151,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,599. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.63 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

