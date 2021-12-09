Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $225.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $152.93 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

