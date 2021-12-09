CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
