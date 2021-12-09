CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

