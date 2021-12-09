Cerity Partners LLC Has $28.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.68. 19,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

